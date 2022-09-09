Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.88 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,372 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $73,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $491.70. 8,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.