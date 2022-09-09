Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.53 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

CRM traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

