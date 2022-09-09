Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $108.94 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,398. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

