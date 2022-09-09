Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $239,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,955. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $301.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.08 and its 200-day moving average is $300.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

