Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 53,503 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,089,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,239,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

