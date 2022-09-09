Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 36,081 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $80,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after acquiring an additional 210,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 138.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 627,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 364,558 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 58,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

