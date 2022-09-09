Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 12,050 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $199,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

