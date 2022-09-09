Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,286 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $127,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after buying an additional 121,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.38. 22,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,600. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

