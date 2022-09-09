Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,767,632 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,767,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,174,000. Ferguson makes up 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.67% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,417,000 after purchasing an additional 639,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,095,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,648. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

