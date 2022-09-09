Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

