Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 547,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Rogers Communications worth $367,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $41.58 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.