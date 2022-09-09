Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,147.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $192.37 and a fifty-two week high of $486.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.83.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

