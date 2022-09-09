Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.9 %
RKT stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.
Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies
In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,871,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,619,665.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 777,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,438. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
