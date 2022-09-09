Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

RKT stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,871,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,619,665.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 777,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,438. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

