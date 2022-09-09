Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
Shares of RBN opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.25.
Robinson Company Profile
