Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RBN opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.25.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

