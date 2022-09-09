Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Nancy Lyskawa Sells 11,970 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54.

RMNI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 414,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,553. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

