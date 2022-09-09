Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $255,723.41 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $255,723.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %

REPX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.96. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

