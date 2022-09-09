Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,788 shares traded.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

