Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 326,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,864. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

