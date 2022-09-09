Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 527,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

