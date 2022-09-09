Reviewing Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 7.95 $33.94 million $1.16 14.35 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

