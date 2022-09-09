Reviewing Generation Income Properties (GIPR) and The Competition

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Generation Income Properties to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 118.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Income Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties Competitors 1866 11147 12920 274 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Generation Income Properties’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million -$1.24 million -4.65 Generation Income Properties Competitors $790.42 million $173.61 million 33.64

Generation Income Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Generation Income Properties Competitors 14.98% 1.44% 2.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Generation Income Properties rivals beat Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

