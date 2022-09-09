REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of REVG opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.03. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

