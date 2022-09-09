REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.28%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

REV Group Stock Up 2.6 %

REVG stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in REV Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

