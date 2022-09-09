REV Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE REVG opened at $11.73 on Friday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REV Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

