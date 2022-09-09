ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

ReneSola Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. 4,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,913. The company has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOL shares. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity at ReneSola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReneSola

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Further Reading

