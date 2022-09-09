Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 9.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 27,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 23.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

