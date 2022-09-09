Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Director Sells $748,750.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,858,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

RLAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

