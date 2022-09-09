Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

9/7/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $327.00.

8/22/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $334.00.

8/19/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $399.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.90. 2,683,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,440. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.46.

Get The Home Depot Inc alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.