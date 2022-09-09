RealFevr (FEVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,204.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $19,204.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

RealFevr is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

