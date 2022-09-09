Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Real Matters Stock Up 2.5 %

Real Matters stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

