RBG (LON:RBGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.00

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 38821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.06).

RBG Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £82.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.33.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

