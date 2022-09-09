Raymond James Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $178.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

