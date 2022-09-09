Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $639,736.05

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $639,736.05 and approximately $308,281.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 167.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.95 or 0.08113519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00184863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00290955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00745649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00646306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001065 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

