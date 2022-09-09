RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading 9.5% Higher

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 1,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $539.07 million, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. UBS Group AG grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

