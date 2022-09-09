Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.53. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 57,065 shares trading hands.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Quorum Information Technologies

(Get Rating)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.