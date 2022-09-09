Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

