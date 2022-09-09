Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.2% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

