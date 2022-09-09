Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

