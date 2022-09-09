Quest Investment Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

