Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $169.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

