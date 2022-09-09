Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

