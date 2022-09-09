Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Visa by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,098,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $671,471,000 after purchasing an additional 443,278 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

