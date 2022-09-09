Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 1412911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
QTRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.
In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,935.79.
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
