Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

QLYS opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

