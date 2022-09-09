Public Mint Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,037.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002598 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.