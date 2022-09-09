Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,933 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Prudential worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Prudential by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.33.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Prudential Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.