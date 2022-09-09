Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,007 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $456,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

PLD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

