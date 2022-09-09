Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 95,636 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 95,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $356,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 140,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,102. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

