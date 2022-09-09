Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 248,241 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,099,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 248,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $233,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,442,710. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

