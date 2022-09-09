Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 7,168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $548,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

